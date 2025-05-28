Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NBA Player Shawn Kemp Agrees To Plea Deal For 2023 Parking Lot Shooting Prosecutors suggested that Kemp be placed in jail for nine months, and one year of Department of Corrections supervision and support after he is released, and to pay restitution







Former NBA player Shawn Kemp is facing jail time after pleading guilty to second-degree assault resulting from the ex-basketball player firing a gun in a mall parking lot in Tacoma, Washington.

According to The Seattle Times, the 55-year-old is looking at serving time in jail after he was arrested for firing a gun at two men during an altercation at Tacoma Mall in March 2023. The former Seattle Supersonics forward was originally charged with one count of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement. Prosecutors recently amended the charges by adding a second first-degree assault charge, also with a firearm enhancement, as well as a drive-by shooting.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors on May 27, and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Howe suggested that Kemp be placed in jail for nine months and one year of Department of Corrections supervision and support after he is released, and to pay restitution. Sentencing is slated for August.

Kemp would have been facing a maximum jail time of 10 years and a fine of up to $20,000 if he had been convicted of second-degree assault.

“Shawn is committed to moving forward in a positive direction,” Kemp’s attorney, Tim Leary, said to The Seattle Times. “He was presented with an offer from the state that allows him to take responsibility, but I think also recognizes the self-defense nature of how this transpired.”

The shooting took place after Kemp’s truck was stolen after the former basketball player and some of his employees attended an event in early March 2023. His phone was in the truck, and he traced the truck with an app. When the phone was located with a man who was in another stolen car, gunfire was exchanged as Kemp claimed he shot at two men in self-defense.

As part of Kemp’s guilty plea, he is not allowed to own a firearm and will be required to provide a biological sample for a law enforcement DNA database. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22.

