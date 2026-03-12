A Silk Press In A Bottle? SheaMoisture Taps Law Roach, Black Beauty Influencers In Latest Ad

SheaMoisture wants its users to capture a “Silk Press in a Bottle,” and is using Black leaders in the beauty community to do so.

The haircare brand for textured hair has tapped Law Roach and several Black women influencers to spill the secrets behind the new product. In the new advertisement, “Silk Whisperer,” Law Roach quizzed influencers Clarke Peoples, Masai Russell, Serena Page, and Kirah Ominique on how they got their silk presses without the salon.

The beauty influencers held their own Black girl press conference about the innovative product, which SheaMoisture deems as a prep cream and heat protection to maintain straightened hair for days. Roach pressed his internet “daughters” about their own silky tresses.

“I never lie to my followers. I do my silk presses at home with little heat damage,” shared Kirah Ominique.

“Clock it, and that hair looks good,” added Page, the season 6 winner of Love Island U.S.A.

Page continued, “Here is the tea, SheaMoisture Silk Press In A Bottle makes straightening my hair at home easier than ever.”

Even Russell, an acclaimed U.S. track and field athlete, shared how the product keeps her hair intact as she races to the finish line. The Olympic Gold medalist joined the girls while they took the spotlight for this new Black beauty moment.

As for Roach’s involvement, the “King of the Silk Press” and self-proclaimed image architect shared more about his role in the chic commercial. Alongside his glamorous looks for A-list clients, Roach is also known for always rocking a sleek hairstyle, making his inclusion all the more fitting.

“I loved stepping into the role of the Silk Inquirer because … have you seen my hair?” said the celebrity stylist in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “When I see hair that sleek, that precise, I know it’s intentional and I had to investigate. I know from my own social media that the girls want answers and I’m here to get them.”

Roach even joined the press conference in another clip, making a jingle to celebrate the product launch.

RELATED CONTENT: SheaMoisture Launches The Dream Fund to Champion Black Female Entrepreneurs in Canada