SheaMoisture Launches The Dream Fund to Champion Black Female Entrepreneurs in Canada

In an effort to support the community it serves, SheaMoisture Canada continues its dedicated support to Black female entrepreneurs and salon businesses for the second year in a row.

Last year, SheaMoisture launched the Salon Relief Fund to help female business owners survive the challenging tides brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic through a $10,000 grant, generous salon gift baskets and educational workshops, according to a press release.

This year, the global beauty leader and award-winning brand launches The Dream Fund, the second edition of its grant program which will offer financial support to a community that has been disproportionately affected globally. The Dream Fund continues the brand’s commitment to serving those who have been underserved and comes during a time when salons, especially those owned, led and operated by the Black community in Canada, face some of the most challenging times in recent years.

The Dream Fund aims to provide financial grants to black-owned businesses who demonstrate how their services and offerings support their community; how they have positively adapted their business models in recent times and how the funds will support their staff and elevate their future business goals. “We are a brand with a deep commitment to overserve the underserved black community. Our community commerce model not only invests in, but helps build, transform, and regenerate communities locally and globally by directly impacting equitable systemic change”, said George Umoh, associate brand manager, Unilever Canada.