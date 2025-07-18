Shedeur Sanders Goes Into Cleveland Community After Hearing About Devastating Apartment Fire

According to Sports Illustrated, after hearing about a fire that took place at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland, Sanders didn’t hesitate to make plans to help the community in its time of need. The incident occurred on June 23 when a fire burned several units, causing injury to five people and one death. A man named Cordale Sheffield suffered severe burns after running back into the fiery building to save his stepchildren. He succumbed to his injuries on July 10.

Residents have been displaced due to the fire, and Sanders wanted to do something to help the people in the Garden Valley community.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback helped set up a fundraiser, named Garden Valley Fun Fest. The event featured several activities to bring some joy to the people affected. There were food trucks, bounce houses, and games for the residents to participate in.

“When everything transpired, I was out of town, so I was like, ‘Nah, the first thing I do when I get back, I’ll definitely come to the community,'” Sanders said.

Sanders wanted to do more than write a check. He wanted to be with them in their time of need, and he felt that, even though sending money was a good thing, being there with the people would have a greater impact. He even stated that he was advised not to go into the community, but he chose to head there anyway.

“There was a lot of people who didn’t want me to come down here and do it, but I don’t understand why,” Sanders stated. “God told me to come out here, so I’m never going to question His word. Sending money and stuff, that’s easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that’s more impactful.”

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders found out about the Rainbow Terrace Apartment explosion/fire when he was out of town. He knew he didn't just want to send help, he wanted to spend time. "Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh."

Instead of spending time at the recent ESPYS Awards, Sanders chose to be with the community. He is gearing up for his first NFL preseason, which begins with training camp on July 18.

