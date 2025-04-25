Shedeur Sanders Stays Positive After Being Snubbed In NFL Draft’s First Round

Although there was speculation that Colorado Buffaloes’ former quarterback Shedeur Sanders might not be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, there was still shock when his name wasn’t called. Yet, he stayed positive, saying the snub adds “fuel to the fire.”

After coming off another good season with Colorado, it was predicted that Sanders could become the No.1 pick in the NFL Draft, or at the very least, it would be between him and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Yet, as the draft approached, the analysts focused on Ward being selected by the Tennessee Titans, who held the first pick. With several teams needing quarterbacks, the thought varied on which team would jump on the Sanders train. The quarterback visited teams like the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and others. Yet, people began to lose faith in Sanders being selected in the first round.

According to The Associated Press, after the Titans made the anticipated choice, at least five teams that were supposedly in need of a long-term quarterback passed on Sanders. The New York City area teams, the Giants (even with two picks, using one to select another quarterback, Jaxson Dart, from Ole Miss) and the Jets, as well as the Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints, did not select him.

Although he was shut out of the first round, Sanders feels he will still be selected in the second round. He took it in stride, probably just as shocked as many people in the sports world. In a video clip posted on social media, he addressed the crowd and seemed confident that he would land with a team, stating that he would use his non-selection in the first round as inspiration.

“We all didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything’s possible, everything’s possible. I don’t think this happened for no reason. All this is, is of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless.”

Shedeur Sanders response to not getting Drafted in the First Round 👀 “We all didn’t expect this…Just more fuel to the fire” “Tomorrow is the day, We going to be happy regardless” 🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/D2IEsZiGai — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 25, 2025

During his collegiate career, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, 134 touchdowns, and was intercepted 27 times. He had a 70.1% completion rate for his passing game and ran 17 touchdowns.

