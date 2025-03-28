News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Rapper Sheff G Who Joined President Donald Trump At Bronx Rally Last Year Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder The Brooklyn drill rapper pleaded guilty to multiple top counts of second-degree attempted murder and second and fourth-degree conspiracy







One of the two Brooklyn drill rappers who appeared at a Donald Trump campaign rally in the Bronx last May has pled guilty to several charges leveled against him.

Sheff G, along with fellow rapper, Sleepy Hallow, were indicted as part of an investigation into a vast murder conspiracy by two Brooklyn gangs, the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways. Sheff pleaded guilty to multiple top counts of second-degree attempted murder and second- and fourth-degree conspiracy.

The Kings County (Brooklyn) District Attorney’s Office announced that the rapper, real name Michael Williams, made the plea in exchange for a five-year prison sentence and five years of post-release supervision. The District Attorney wanted the rapper to receive 20 years in prison for his guilty admission. The office stated that Sheff G is one of 32 alleged gang members of the 8 Trey Crips and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang. Those members were named in a 140-count indictment for allegedly committing shootings, possessing guns, and using stolen cars during shootings against gang rivals.

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a written statement. “He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Prosecutors have stated that many of the crimes committed were captured on surveillance videos. The suspected gang members allegedly bragged about the crimes via social media and in text messages. They discussed their violent acts and took credit for multiple shootings and an assault.

Seventeen gang members have already pleaded guilty, while there are 14 upcoming cases for the remaining defendants, including Tegan Chambers, who goes by the moniker Sleepy Hollow.

Sheff G is expected to be sentenced Aug. 13.

