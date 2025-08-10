Sheletta Brundidge Celebrates Black Business Month By Showcasing Minnesota’s Black Entrepreneurs

Comedian, radio host, and activist Sheletta Brundidge has worked her magic to get a local supermarket in Minnesota to celebrate Black Business Month by allowing local Black entrepreneurs to showcase their products in their store.

Brundidge connected with Hy-Vee in Robbinsdale to speak to them to welcome these small Black business owners in their space Aug. 9, so the local residents can meet them and sample their products.

“We have great products, we’re making salsa in the kitchen, hair care products in our homes, we’ve got the pop-ups at the farmer’s market, but we gotta be there, so we can’t keep creating product,” said Brundidge in a written statement.

This opportunity gives Black small businesses the chance to talk to potential customers so they can learn more about them, their product, and just to network.

“It puts a name to it,” said Joe Lowe, store manager at the Robbinsdale Hy-Vee. “So, when they (shoppers) see that product on our shelves, even a month from now, they can remember talking to Sylvia and Liza from Soul Grain about their product, how they came up with it, and it makes them feel good about buying the products in the future.”

The three companies afforded the opportunity were Soul Grain , a granola company from Sylvia Williams, a pastry chef, and Liza Maya, a nutritionist. Nature’s Syrup Hair and Skin Care, a company started by De’Vonna Pittman for plant-based products for curly hair. Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen served samples from their restaurant, which is located in Brooklyn Park, serving up jerk chicken, curry soup, and other Jamaican flavors.

“If we can get these products on the shelves at the Hy-Vee in Robbinsdale, then we can go back and create more and meet with people to do outreach, versus, whatever we sit there and sell, that’s what we get,” Brundidge said.

