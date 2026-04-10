Shelomi Sanders Transfers To Colorado State University Pueblo

After playing basketball for two years at Alabama A&M University, Shelomi Sanders revealed that she is transferring to Colorado State University Pueblo for the upcoming school year.

She posted the news on her Instagram account, showing several pictures of her in uniform, posing with several people, including her father, NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes’ football head coach, Deion Sanders.

“right place, right time 🤞🏽

@steelcitywbb leggoooooo😝”

According to HBCU Gameday, this is the third time she has jumped schools. Shelomi Sanders started her collegiate career at Jackson State University when her father was the school’s head football coach. When Coach Prime left the school to join the University of Colorado Boulder, she followed her father. When she did not play much for the Buffaloes’ basketball team, she transferred to Alabama A&M.

Colorado State University Pueblo is a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Shelomi Sanders played only 92 minutes over 15 games this past season. She shot 6-for-27 from the field and 4-for-20 from three-point range, for a total of 14 points for the season. On Dec. 7 against Miles, she scored eight points in 17 minutes while hitting two three-point shots.

In the previous season, she played in 26 games for Alabama A&M, averaging 1.2 points per game.

The Gazette reported that CSU Pueblo’s women’s basketball team had a 13-15 record last season.

Deion Sanders posted a message to his daughter on Instagram, “I’m so Proud of you, Babygirl! Yes, yes, yes. Thank you, Lord, thank you, Coach T. Johnson, Staff and all the wonderful ladies on the team I had the honor to meet today. We smiled all the way back to Boulder. God is Incredible! Coach I appreciate u man.”

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