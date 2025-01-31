News by Kandiss Edwards Head’s Plumbing Is A Family Company That Just Revitalized An Atlanta Shelter Black-owned family plumbing company gives back to Fulton County's unhoused.







Nicholas House in Atlanta received an unexpected gift from a local Black-owned plumbing company.

Head’s Plumbing is a fourth-generation family-owned service looking to give back to South Fulton, Georgia.

Determined to help, the company investigated multiple charities in the area and settled on supporting Nicholas House, a shelter for the unhoused population of Atlanta.

Partnering with their vendor ServiceTitan, the team at Head’s Plumbing revitalized the heating system for the facility. The renovations will allow residents to care for their hygiene with fully functional hot water systems.

Khadija Head, CEO of Head’s Plumbing, spoke to Fulton Neighbor about taking on such a large project. She emphasized the family’s desire to serve as many people in the Fulton community as possible.

“So I sat down with my brother Odari and told him that I didn’t want to do a single-family home — I wanted to do something that would touch a lot of people. The core of our culture, our community, and our future is a true family dynamic,” she said.

The company installed upgraded water heaters on each floor of the three-story building. The upgrades also included water filters to clean plumbing lines and extend the life of the equipment.

Head said the act serves a dual purpose: inspiring others to give back to the community, which is rich in spirit and culture, and encouraging individuals to consider plumbing as a career path.

“My wish is that there’s a future technician in here — a child who never knew what they wanted to be when they grow up — who will have this impression in their mind: ‘Maybe I can be a plumber,’” Head told Fulton Neighbor.

According to its website, Nicholas House served over 550 families in 2024. The organization is operated with funding from donations. As well as housing, the team at Nicholas House provides transportation cards, child enrichment services, and household essentials to its patrons.

In order to help Nicholas House continue its mission of helping Atlanta’s unhoused community, donate here.

