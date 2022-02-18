Wendy Williams Celebrates Her Father’s 91st Birthday In New Instagram Photos

Amid reports about her mental well-being and an ongoing lawsuit, Wendy Williams is taking time to celebrate her father.

The 57-year-old TV personality took to her new personal Instagram account to mark her father, Thomas Williams Sr.’s, 91st birthday with a couple of “relaxing” photos.

She captioned the post, “Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible.”

The birthday reunion comes after Williams hired her ex-husband’s legal team, Lashan Thomas of Miami Entertainment Law Group, to handle her lawsuit against Wells Fargo to regain access to the alleged millions of dollars in her accounts, the Sun reports. It is reportedly the same group that represents Kevin Hunter’s businesses.

Earlier this month, she filed a temporary restraining order after the bank filed a letter in court, claiming it has strong reason to believe Williams “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

In a statement to ET, Thomas, Wendy’s lawyer, said, “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

“During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns,” the statement read in part. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind.”

Since posting her father’s birthday photos, some of Williams’ Instagram followers have expressed genuine concern for her mental health progress.

“So glad to see you on here taking control of your narrative Wendy,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Yes Wendy on the MEND.”

She also received comments on wanting to see her back on the show. “You look beautiful, Love this for you, but please come back to your purple throne #youaremissed.”

“is 2022 the last season of the wendy show?? we need answers,” one user asked.

“Wendy is back, y’all!,” someone else said.