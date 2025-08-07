Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shilo Sanders Has Chance To Make Team As General Manager Says He’s ‘Rooting For Him’ 'He does do all the right things,' Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht stated. 'He’s just been an awesome kid around the facility. First one in. Very, very respectful of everybody.'







NFL rookie Shilo Sanders is not a lock to be on the roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the hopeful first-year player has garnered attention from the likes of the general manager as well as the head coach of the team.

Sports Illustrated reported that the undrafted rookie hasn’t solidified his spot on the Buccaneers but has been credited with being a good team player and very personable with teammates and fans alike. Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht has taken notice of Sanders’ charisma, and he discussed it on a recent episode of The Pat And Aaron Show on 95.3 WDAE, commenting on how he handles himself.

“He does do all the right things,” Licht stated. “He’s just been an awesome kid around the facility. First one in. Very, very respectful of everybody, not just his coaches but, you know, people working in all aspects of the organization. Great kid. Rooting for him.”

Although he did not mention his playing ability, he recognizes that Sanders has a future beyond his football career.

“He’s got a way about him with the camera. I think he’s going to be making a lot of money at some point, whenever football is over for him, doing his deal on YouTube,” Licht told the radio hosts.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles will ultimately have to make that decision before the season starts. The head coach will have to reduce his roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Aug. 27. He provided positive feedback and stated that he has a “good chance to make” the team.

“He’s coming along,” Bowles told the media. “He’s getting the scheme down; he’s made plays like everybody else back there. There’s a few tests that come up during the preseason, Tuesday night was one. The other three preseason games and practices will be the others. He’s got a good chance to make it.”

The outlook is positive, and only time will tell if the middle son of Deion Sanders will be on an NFL football field when the season starts in September.

