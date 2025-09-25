Shilo Sanders Invited To Tryouts By San Francisco 49ers

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFL season officially started, former Colorado Buffaloes football player Shilo Sanders is getting a second chance to play for an NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers.

According to CBS News, Sanders has drawn interest from the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) as he attempts to secure a spot on the undefeated team. Although the team has yet to lose a game this young season, a rash of injuries has forced the team to look for active players to join the roster.

Sanders is not the only player the 49ers have invited for tryouts. The older brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, not Shedeur, is trying to make the team at the defensive back position. Five other players have been brought in, all of whom are defensive players. William Bradley-King, Titus Leo, who are defensive ends, and defensive backs Brandon Joseph and Jaylen Mahoney, as well as linebacker Isaiah Thomas.

If Sanders were to make the team, he could go up against his former teammate, the No. 2 NFL Draft Pick of 2025, Travis Hunter, when the team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 28.

The former Bucs player was not drafted but made the preseason roster as a free agent. Although his chances were slim to make the team, he did well enough to last until the final game of the preseason. He was cut when the team had to reduce its roster. After being ejected from a game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23, when he initiated a fight against the Bills’ tight end, Zach Davidson, the Bucs decided to cut him when making decisions to trim the roster.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was disappointed in Sanders’ actions, but did not explicitly say that the incident was the reason for his being released.

“You can’t throw punches in this league,” Bowles said. “I mean, that’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

The league fined him $4,669 for his part in the incident. If he is picked up by a team this season, Sanders will have to pay the fine.

