Shine Bright: Black Film Producers Launch Drone Show Technology Company In Florida

As if Black people couldn’t get more innovative, two film producers from Florida are reaching for the stars.

Miami Business Journal reports event and film producers Adrian Allen and Arturo Lorde just launched LunaLite Drone Show Technologies, a minority-owned drone show technology company based in South Florida. Combining their storytelling skills with technology, the duo has acquired 400 drones and hired six employees. Lorde says their clientele will be able to experience something fresh and new. “It provides a great alternative for event producers who seek to deliver something new, exciting, and environmentally sustainable to their audiences,” Lorde said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LunaLite Drone Show Technologies (@lunalitedroneshow)

The company, headquartered in Lynwood, Florida, is bringing the art of drone show productions to music festivals, sporting events, and corporate engagements. What exactly are drone shows? They are produced by groups of drones lit and choreographed by computer software with the ability to produce cool variations of aerial formations.

The displays give a more environmentally safe option over fireworks, which send off pollutants and particles that contaminate air and soil. “We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of creativity and technical expertise to the world of drone shows,” Allen said via a press release. “At LunaLite, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this exciting technology, and we can’t wait to share our vision with audiences around the globe.”

According to the company’s Instagram page, LunaLite operates from within WeWork facilities and has already made a serious footprint in the marketplace. With a $1 billion global market for drone light shows, it’s projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031 as more corporations and brands use drones to replace fireworks.

Drones have already been proven to be popular in the event space. The Philadelphia Eagles used drones to celebrate advancing to the Super Bowl, displaying “It’s a Philly Thing” and “Go Eagles” in the sky.