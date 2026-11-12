Shirely Emehelu (Photo CreditZ: Wikipedia) Politics by Selena Hill Shirley Emehelu Makes History As The 1st Black Woman Lieutenant Governor Of New Jersey Shirley Emehelu’s appointment to New Jersey’s second-highest executive office marks a historic breakthrough.







Shirley U. Emehelu has made history as the first Black woman and Nigerian American to serve in one of New Jersey’s highest executive leadership positions.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill appointed Emehelu on Nov. 10, making her the state’s fifth lieutenant governor and the first immigrant to hold the office. Her appointment also establishes another historic first: New Jersey now has two women serving simultaneously as governor and lieutenant governor for the first time, reports Patch.

Born in Nigeria, Emehelu moved to the United States at age 3. She brings an extensive legal and public service background to the position, including nine years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, where she handled complex financial fraud cases and served as chief of asset recovery and anti-money laundering. The Yale University grad also served as New Jersey’s executive assistant attorney general from 2022 to 2024, overseeing legal matters involving civil rights, consumer protections, labor protections, and other areas of public interest. Before her lieutenant governor appointment, she served as acting state comptroller and acting secretary of state under Sherrill’s administration.

According to Patch, Sherrill praised Emehelu’s willingness to take on the responsibility of overseeing New Jersey’s elections shortly after former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell resigned in September.

“Many leaders would have run the other way. But Shirley ran toward the fight,” Sherrill said.

Emehelu, who will continue serving as secretary of state, said her approach to leadership would remain grounded in accountability and public service.

“I’ve spent my career upholding the law, protecting families, and rooting out fraud, abuse, and corruption,” she said in a statement announcing her appointment.

She added that her priorities include “lowering costs, expanding opportunity for every community, and ensuring government delivers for the people we serve.”

The appointment has also drawn praise from civil rights advocates. Jeannine LaRue, a New Jersey civil rights leader, described the moment as a victory for women and the Black community.

“I’m proud to see two women leading our state. Today is a win for women, for the Black community, and for all New Jerseyans,” LaRue said.

According to the New Jersey governor’s office, Emehelu’s responsibilities will include continuing to support government accountability, protect consumers, and advance opportunities for New Jersey residents.

Her appointment adds another chapter to the story of Black women who recently made history during last week’s 2026 midterm elections.

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