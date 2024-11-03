Uncategorized by Daniel Johnson Shonda Rhimes To Join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast And Debbie Allen For Get Out The Vote Trivia Livestream Event Although admission is free, organizers have requested that attendees remind three loved ones to vote before they attend.







Shonda Rhimes, the casts of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” actress Debbie Allen, and Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost are set to headline a Get Out The Vote trivia event that doubles as an event designed to support the Democratic Party.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Nov. 3 event is presented in partnership with Move On, a political action group. Although admission is free, organizers have requested that attendees remind three loved ones to vote before they attend. The event will start at 8 P.M. EST, and attendees can join at MoveOn.org/CodeBlue.

The teams will split into two groups and will answer trivia questions related to the two shows and prizes will be given out as they encourage attendees to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democratic ticket.

According to Shondaland actress Kate Walsh, one of the participants in the trivia livestream, “There are just four days left until polls close and we have to leave it all on the field and leave no stone unturned to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and progressives up and down the ballot,” Walsh said via a press release. “On TV, we’ve overcome hurricanes, sinkholes, ferry accidents and more, but that didn’t stop us, so don’t let anything stop you from getting out the vote.”

Jason George, another Shondaland actor who is participating in the livestream, added, “We may play fake doctors on TV but we know the stakes are very real in this election. There might only be a few days left until Election Day, but it’s not too late to use our power and make our voices heard at the ballot box. After doing all of our research, the answer for us was clear: We’re voting for Kamala Harris and Democrats all the way down the ballot to protect our freedoms.”

According to MoveOn Political Action spokesperson Britt Jacovich, the organization is using the time ahead of Tuesday’s election to remind voters “to use their power and elect leaders who will protect your freedoms, including your rights to abortion and reproductive healthcare.”

Jacovich concluded, “Healthcare decisions should be between a patient and their doctor — not dictated by Donald Trump and rightwing extremists.”

