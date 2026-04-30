Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shyne Honored With Key To Brooklyn As April 25 Declared “Shyne Day” 'This is the community that raised me, and it’s important for me to pass the love that this community gave me forward to the next generation'







With an upcoming show celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut self-titled album, “Shyne,” the former Bad Boy rapper received the Key to Brooklyn in the East Flatbush neighborhood where he grew up.

According to BK Reader, former politician Moses Barrow was presented with the Key to Brooklyn by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who officially proclaimed April 25, 2026, as “Shyne Day” in the New York City borough. Shyne was honored for his contributions to hip-hop during the East Flatbush Young Men’s Mentorship Expo.

“Shyne embodies what is possible when a community believes in its young people, and the magic that can happen when young people are given the resources they need to thrive. East Flatbush raised Shyne, and it only made sense to present him with the Key to Brooklyn as we team up to deliver hope and opportunity to dozens of young men today,” Reynoso said at the event.

Shyne gets honored with the Key to Brooklyn 🙌🏾🔑 pic.twitter.com/yP0cd9pgS5 — BAMs (@BAMsEnergy) April 27, 2026

“This is the community that raised me, and it’s important for me to pass the love that this community gave me forward to the next generation,” said Hon. Dr. Moses “Shyne” Barrow.

The artist behind “Godfather Buried Alive” will be performing in Brooklyn on May 2 at Kings Theatre.

Shyne’s successful recording career was cut short by a lengthy prison term. He paid his debt to society, returned to Belize, and followed in his father, Dean Barrow’s, footsteps by entering politics. Last year, Shyne (born Moses Barrow) lost his bid to be re-elected as the leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives and as leader of the Belize United Democratic Party. He lost to Lee Mark Chang, also of the Belize United Democratic Party, in March 2025.

In February, Shyne headlined a panel discussion, “Grammys & Your Career,” at the Island Music Conference (IMC) 2026, held at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston, Jamaica.

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