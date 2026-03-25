News by Kandiss Edwards Sickle Cell Patient Tatyana Thompson Receives Groundbreaking Relief Diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) at just two months old, her life was defined by "pain crises"







For over 20 years, Tatyana Thompson lived in a state of constant biological warfare due to a sickle-cell diagnosis at birth. At Johns Hopkins, she found a cure.

Diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) at just two months old, her life was defined by “pain crises” so severe she described the sensation as having shards of glass or jagged rocks rushing through her veins. Even on her best days, she lived with a baseline pain level of 5 out of 10. This cycle of exhaustion and hospitalization finally came to an end at Johns Hopkins Hospital through a revolutionary bone marrow transplant.

Thompson spoke to Today about what led her to seek out the new treatment: family. She found herself unable to engage with her young son due to the pain caused by sickle cell disease. At her wits’ end, she declared that the possibility of relief was more than enough for her to move forward with the procedure.

“I just remember looking over at my mom, and I said, ‘I want to do that. I don’t care if it’s going to be successful or not, I have to try,’” Thompson told the outlet.

The procedure, led by Dr. Robert Brodsky, utilized a “haploidentical” (half-matched) donor. In Tatyana’s case, her brother, Dakota, stepped up to the plate. Traditionally, bone marrow transplants required a 100% genetic match. Only about 20% of SCD patients can meet that criterion. However, the Johns Hopkins protocol uses high-dose cyclophosphamide after the transplant to selectively eliminate the immune cells that would cause rejection. This breakthrough effectively opens the door for nearly any patient to find a donor within their immediate family.

The success of Thompson’s case is supported by data from the BMT CTN 1507 clinical trial. The study reported a 95% survival rate and an 88% cure rate among participants. These statistics suggest that the protocol developed at Johns Hopkins is not only effective in halting disease progression but also provides a durable, long-term solution.

Following the transplant, Thompson experienced a physical sensation she had never known in her adult life: waking up with a pain level of zero. The transition from chronic agony to complete relief has allowed her to move beyond the limitations of her diagnosis and be an active mother.

“We celebrated by going to Great Wolf Lodge with my son,” Thompson said. The water temperatures would have previously triggered a pain crisis. “I just remember going down those water slides and literally having the time of my life because I knew I wasn’t going to the hospital the next day.”

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