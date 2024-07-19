Women by Stacy Jackson Teeing Off Tradition, Sierra Balgar Leads City Girls Golf Revolution City Girls Golf hosts entry-level clinics in in the DMV and New York tri-state areas for Black women to connect and embrace the golf culture.









City Girls Golf, a trailblazing organization dedicated to integrating Black women into golf culture, is reshaping the landscape of this traditionally white and suburban sport.

Founded by Sierra Balgar, the initiative aims to empower Black women to embrace and excel in the world of golf. According to Revolt, Balgar shared how her journey evolved into a broader mission. Hailing from Harlem, she discovered golf through a friend and quickly became captivated by the challenge of perfecting her swing. Recognizing the sport’s potential for skill development, community building, and enjoyment, she saw an opportunity to transform perceptions of golf among Black women.

City Girls Golf offers more than just golf clinics in the DMV and New York tri-state areas; it provides a platform for Black women to connect, feel empowered, and thrive on the course. The organization also hosts networking events to foster enduring relationships among players.

Balgar observed, “Golf is predominantly men… white men. And even when there were women’s clinics, I never saw women of color or Black women.”

This realization fueled her determination to create inclusive spaces for Black women in golf culture. Emphasizing the beginner-friendly nature of City Girls Golf clinics, Balgar explained, “Ultimately, to learn how to play this game, you have to play on the course… Not everyone is trying to be a professional golfer. Most people do it because they enjoy it and enjoy doing something different with their friends.” The impact of City Girls Golf extends beyond the greens. “Within the past year…I realized that people love golf. But our members ultimately love the community and building friendships and sisterhood,” Balgar noted.

Balgar envisions expanding to more cities as City Girls Golf grows and amplifies its voice in the golf industry. She aims to establish partnerships with like-minded organizations and significant brands while focusing on community outreach and charitable initiatives. Notable collaborations include the Urban Golf Weekend in Miami and an upcoming partnership with Baddies in Tech, showcasing City Girls Golf’s commitment to empowering Black women across various sectors. Balgar’s ultimate goal is to make City Girls Golf a household name, solidifying its role in transforming golf culture and creating opportunities for Black women in this historically exclusive sport.

RELATED CONTENT: Driving Diversity: The National Links Trust Aims To Tee Up Black Youth’s Interest in Golf