Simone Biles Gears Up For Her Epic Return At The 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, says she is ready to return after taking a hiatus to focus on her mental and physical health.

Biles took to Twitter to address her decision to compete in the 2023 U.S. Classic. “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement,” she wrote and expressed how overwhelmed she was to receive so much support and love from her fans. She added that she is “excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO.”

sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement 🤍 I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO 🫶🏾 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 5, 2023

She received a lot of support from her followers, who were awaiting her return to the sport.

Biles, 26, has 32 medals from the Olympics and World Championship. According to an announcement by USA Gymnastics, she will compete alongside gold medalists Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles entered the competition as the Olympic all-around champion and frontrunner for the gold medal in the vault, team, and all-around event, according to People.

In 2021, the Olympics announced Biles did not compete in the individual or team all-around competition as she withdrew from the competition because of a mental health issue, according to the outlet.

The upcoming U.S. Classic is Aug. 4–5, 2023, at NOW Arena in Chicago.

“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” said USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.” In 2022, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Biles expressed her uncertainty about attempting to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris as she was still mentally and physically recovering.

