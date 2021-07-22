 Simone Biles Becomes First Female Athlete With Her Own Twitter Hashtag Emoji



Simone Biles at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. (Image: File)

There have been many people who have been labeled as G.O.A.T.s (greatest of all time) over the course of the years.

We can’t forget “The Greatest,” aka boxer Muhammad Ali, and many others like rapper LL Cool J who is know as the self-proclaimed “greatest emcee,” and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan who has certainly earned his place among the greatest athletes of all time.

But, none of them have ever been acknowledged as such on a social media platform… until now.

Twitter has announced that it has created a custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles. This achievement makes her the first female athlete and first Olympic athlete to get such acknowledgment on the Twitter platform.

She was even given an iconic symbol of a goat, which would signify her status as one! Yes, the greatest of all time!

According to Twitter, Biles ranks second place when it comes to tweets pertaining to Olympic conversations that were sent globally between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 15, 2021. She remains the top American Olympic athlete on that list and the only American in the top five, while the other 4 represent Japan (Naomi Osaka comes in at third).

Some Twitter users responded and congratulated the decorated athlete.

