Simone Biles Becomes First Female Athlete With Her Own Twitter Hashtag Emoji

There have been many people who have been labeled as G.O.A.T.s (greatest of all time) over the course of the years.

We can’t forget “The Greatest,” aka boxer Muhammad Ali, and many others like rapper LL Cool J who is know as the self-proclaimed “greatest emcee,” and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan who has certainly earned his place among the greatest athletes of all time.

But, none of them have ever been acknowledged as such on a social media platform… until now.

Twitter has announced that it has created a custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles. This achievement makes her the first female athlete and first Olympic athlete to get such acknowledgment on the Twitter platform.

“Witness greatness Tweet with greatness #SimoneBiles #Simone“

She was even given an iconic symbol of a goat, which would signify her status as one! Yes, the greatest of all time!

According to Twitter, Biles ranks second place when it comes to tweets pertaining to Olympic conversations that were sent globally between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 15, 2021. She remains the top American Olympic athlete on that list and the only American in the top five, while the other 4 represent Japan (Naomi Osaka comes in at third).

Some Twitter users responded and congratulated the decorated athlete.

The #simonebiles Twitter emoji is dope. — deray (@deray) July 22, 2021

This is the hashtag of the summer #simonebiles Even #Simone works. That’s how you KNOW you GOATed https://t.co/W3gbDqwaS7 — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) July 22, 2021

Just how great is Simone Biles? She has her own Twitter emoji for #Tokyo2020. 🥇#SimoneBiles #Simone pic.twitter.com/y17fjFYoDX — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) July 22, 2021

#simonebiles new goat emoji is the thing I needed today 💯🐐 — Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, MD (@MVGutierrezMD) July 21, 2021

I just wanted to tweet #SimoneBiles so I could see the #SimoneBiles emoji which was designed solely for #SimoneBiles because #SimoneBiles is the GOAT. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 22, 2021

Y’all are the best! My favorite part of the Olympics, women’s gymnastics. And now, #SimoneBiles is truly brilliant. My son and I have been arguing because I said you are the ultimate GOAT and he tried to counter. I’m not sure I know another athlete with a personal emoji 🤷🏻‍♀️😎🔥 — Berry (@MDHolly) July 22, 2021