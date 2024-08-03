‘I Love My Black Job’: Simone Biles Takes Swipe At Trump In Tweet After Winning Olympic Gold

A new expression has entered the lexicon of Black people following former President Donald Trump’s unfounded assertion that migrants are “taking away Black jobs” in the United States. The phrase has gained traction in the sports world as well, with celebrated Olympian Simone Biles taking to social media to express her pride by saying, “I love my Black job.”

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The arguably GOAT (Greatest of all time) of the NBA, LeBron “King” James also took the phrase in stride when he responded to Biles’ tweet by referring to her as the Black GOAT but using the goat icon in his tweet, seemingly with the understanding that everyone would know what he was referring to.



In the first 2024 presidential debate held in Atlanta on June 27, former President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing immigration crisis. He spread misinformation about violent migrants entering the country and falsely claimed that they are “taking Black jobs.”

“They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history,” Trump blurted out during the televised debate against President Joe Biden.

The Republican nominee for president repeated that narrative on July 30 in Chicago at this year’s National Association of Black Journalists convention. While speaking to a roomful of Black journalists, writers, and reporters, Trump once again used the “Black jobs” phrase.

“I will tell you that coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs.

When questioned what he meant by “Black jobs,” he responded by saying, “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is,” leading to jeers and gasps from the NABJ audience.

