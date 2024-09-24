Celebrity News by Mitti Hicks Simone Biles Is Partnering To Open ‘Taste of Gold’ Restaurant in Houston Airport Taste of Gold is currently under construction and is expected to open inside IAH Terminal A in the first quarter of 2025.







Simone Biles is giving people a taste of gold. The seven-time Olympic Gold medalist is partnering with The Playmakers Group to open the Taste of Gold restaurant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Biles’s home airport, a press release from the airport reveals.

“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” said Simone Biles. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

Taste of Gold celebrates Biles’s remarkable global achievements. Restaurant industry innovator Mark Brezinski curated the chef-crafted menu, featuring signature food and beverage items to ‘wow’ every traveler in one of America’s busiest airports.

In 2023, IAH welcomed more than 46 million passengers and ranked among the Top 10 World’s Best Airport Dining Experiences in 2024.

“Bush Airport is proud to offer one of the top airport culinary experiences in the world, and it’s only going to get better,” said Francisco Cuellar, Chief Commercial Development Officer for Houston Airports, in a statement. “We join the millions of people worldwide who find inspiration in Simone Biles, an athlete who continues to raise the bar while achieving success and defying expectations. Houston Airports is on the same history-making trajectory as we redefine what it means to dine inside an airport.”

Taste of Gold is currently under construction and is expected to open inside IAH Terminal A in the first quarter of 2025.

“Simone Biles is the ultimate symbol of excellence,” said Taste of Gold’s managing partner, Derek Missimo. “Her incredible achievements, inspirational leadership, and spirit align with our values at the Playmakers Group. We are incredibly honored to partner with her on this restaurant, which will offer something truly special to our guests and the Houston airport community.”