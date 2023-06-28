Simone Biles To Return To Gymnastics At U.S. Classic For First Time Since 2020 Olympics

The most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, may be returning to the mat.

Biles is scheduled to appear at the U.S. Classic in Illinois this August, the Associated Press reports, her first time at a competition since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The U.S. Classic, a mainstay on the USA Gymnastics annual calendar, typically serves as a warm-up to national championships.

Biles took an unexpected leave from the sport to focus on her mental health which sparked a trend to cater to the overall wellness of competing athletes. She sat on the sidelines cheering on her teammates, who walked away with a silver medal, while she suffered from a condition “the twisties”—a term used in gymnastics when an athlete loses their spatial awareness when airborne.

She did compete in the balance beam final and won the bronze medal. That win tied her with former gymnast Shannon Miller’s record for most Olympic medals won by an American female gymnast.

Biles is scheduled to make an appearance at the competition but there is no official word on if she is competing or not as she is only listed on the entry list. According to the USA Gymnastics website, “registration for U.S. Classic closed this week and is required to compete at the U.S. Classic, but it does not guarantee participation.”

There is still a chance to see Biles back on the floor as late petitions to compete could potentially be accepted at the discretion of the USA Gymnastics Athlete Selection Committee.

“Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said.

Since her absence, Biles has remained busy. She married Jonathan Owens, a defensive back for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, in April.