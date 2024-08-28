by Shanique Yates Simone Biles Flaunts GOAT Status With 11 Olympic Medals After Paris 2024 Triumph Simone Biles flexes her GOAT status in new photoshoot with all 11 of her Olympic medals.







After another successful Olympic Games under her belt, Simone Biles is flexing her GOAT status across the Internet, posing with 11 Olympic medals in a new photoshoot.

The renowned gymnast shared photos of her alongside all 11 of her Olympic medals in an Instagram post captioned “6-year-old me would be proud” on Aug. 27. In the photo, Biles sports a mini white dress and a necklace featuring a bedazzled goat, a symbol for the GOAT nickname that she’s rightfully earned as the most decorated gymnast in history.

Biles landed her first round of medals during the 2016 Rio Olympics, when she became the first female U.S. gymnast to score four gold medals at a single Games. At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles walked away with a silver medal alongside her team and a bronze medal on the balance beam, despite withdrawing from most of the competition due to a case of “the twisties” and the desire to focus on her mental health.

During the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles solidified her comeback, picking up four new medals. Moreover, the 27-year-old athlete made history as the first American woman to win two Olympic all-around vault titles due to her two individual gold medals during the competition. She also won a silver medal alongside the gymnastics Team USA, nicknamed the Golden Girls. The group, which consisted of gymnasts Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Biles, also landed a gold medal in the women’s team competition.

Although most gymnasts turn toward retirement during their early or mid-twenties, Biles told Today show host Hoda Kotb not to count her out as the world begins to prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“You never say never,” she said during an interview in Paris during this year’s Olympic games. “The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know. I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

In her recent photoshoot alongside her 11 Olympic medals, Biles is only posing with all of the medals she’s made across the three Olympic games she’s competed in over the years, but the Texas native has also won an unprecedented 30 world championship medals. Twenty-three of those pieces of hardware are gold, thus making her the most decorated gymnast in history.

