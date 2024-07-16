Snoop Dogg Rolls Out First S.W.E.D. Cannabis Store

Entertainer, multi-pitchman, and weed specialist Snoop Dogg recently opened his first licensed cannabis store.

Located near the Los Angeles International Airport, the store, S.W.E.D., is an acronym of a signature phrase, Smoke Weed Every Day, and a reference to the final line in Dr. Dre‘s record, “The Next Episode,” sung by the late Nate Dogg.

The store, which opened July 14, is a place to pick up top-shelf premium products and services for connoisseurs of cannabis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @deathrow_cannabis



Inside the dispensary is a replica of the iconic wooden Death Row Records chair. There’s also an area that commemorates Snoop’s legendary 1993 album, Doggy-Style, as well as Snoop’s hand-written sayings graffiti-ed on the walls.

S.W.E.D. is conveniently located between SoFi Stadium and the airport. So if you’re looking to kill some time before a flight or a football game, you’re in luck

Forbes reported that the store will release an exclusive line of cannabis products in honor of Tupac Shakur. The product line starts with jarred cannabis flower, featuring the classic strain Alien OG. Each purchase includes one of four exclusive, never-before-released photos of 2Pac in front of a graffiti-covered Death Row Records wall, along with a matchbook featuring the same photo. This exclusive release will be available in select California dispensaries by July 19, with plans to expand to Michigan later this year.

Snoop Dogg is also planning to launch a S.W.E.D. coffee shop in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in August 2024.

It will be just after he has completed his upcoming broadcasting duties for NBC and Peacock in its coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The lyricist will lend his views onsite at the Olympic Primetime Show, starting July 26 on NBC and Peacock through August 11.

