Single Dad of Two Makes History, One of Few Blacks Inducted into Speakers Hall of Fame

Dr. Delatorro was inducted live at the 50th Anniversary of NSA’s Influence Convention in Orlando, Florida in front of 900 fellow speakers, authors, coaches, consultants and experts from all over the world. Less than 300 people in the world have ever been inducted in to the Speakers Hall of Fame, and only nine of them are Black.

Through this designation, Dr. Delatorro now joins the ranks of legendary speakers like Les Brown, Dr. Willie Jolley, Jim Rohn, Brian Tracy, Zig Ziglar, Connie Podesta, Colin Powell, Og Mandino, Dr. Nido Qubein, and many others.

Dr. Delatorro has delivered over 4,000 paid presentations globally and is the author of 8 books. His latest book Shift Into a Higher Gear is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestseller. He is also a 4-time repeat Expert Guest on NBC’s Today Show, and a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Delatorro holds a Master’s Degree in Instructional Systems Design and Curriculum Development from Florida State University. He is also the founder of a 3-day boot camp for aspiring speakers called Crush The Stage.

In addition, he has also invested the last 15 years of his career mentoring speakers, authors, coaches and influencers through his signature 3-Day Bootcamp called Crush The Stage. To date, he has coached over 500 students to create success in their own speaking and publishing careers.

About the Speakers Hall of Fame

In 1977, the National Speaker Association, the oldest and largest organization of professional speakers, established the Council of Peers Award of Excellence (CPAE) Speakers Hall of Fame to honor professional speakers who have reached the top echelon of platform excellence. Less than 300 people in the world have ever been inducted, and now only nine of them are Black.

