Single Mom Launches Black-Owned Alcohol Start-Up, ‘Tips’ the Scales in the Canned Cocktail Industry

Meet Toni Gilliard, founder and CEO of Tipsy Lady, a Black-owned premium Caribbean-inspired canned cocktail company that is making an impressive debut in the online direct-to-consumer retail channel.

Following its recent partnership with a small distributor, the Charleston, S.C. based brand has launched its online store, and plans to expand its placements into other cities. Currently, Tipsy Lady is available in retail markets in California, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, and online in over 30 states.

This latest push into new channels comes on the heels of the growth and popularity of the craft canned cocktail industry on and off premises consumption.

“We are excited and honored to kick off our online direct-to-consumer channel and our expansion in other retail markets. Having partners believe in us at this early stage is an overwhelming compliment. We look forward to building relationships and strive to be the best partner to those that bet on us early,” Toni says.

The premium, authentic and quality-first experience that Tipsy Lady brings to the RTD craft alcohol category is groundbreaking. Toni is determined to tip the scales in the alcohol industry as it relates to women of color and ownership. Her goal is to provide premium authentic products that are natural and organic and designed for the modern woman. Tipsy Lady’s first product-Rum Punch is a premium authentic tasting canned cocktail. All products come in Caribbean-inspired flavors, including Rum Punch, Sunrise Mimosa with mango, and Mint Mojito.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.