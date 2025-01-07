Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Skai Jackson Celebrates Motherhood With Baby Product Giveaway Skai Jackson is giving away unused baby products one month she gave birth to her child.







Skai Jackson has embraced motherhood wholeheartedly and is celebrating by hosting a giveaway for unused baby products.

The former Disney star announced a special giveaway on her Instagram Story on Sunday for her fans who are mothers or moms-to-be after welcoming her first child last month.

“Giving away a bunch of unused baby products for moms in need,” she wrote over a photo of the giveaway products.

Jackson shared how her fans could win the products by following her on Snapchat.

According to Jackson’s Snapchat, she welcomed her baby in early December. On Dec. 16, she shared a photo of her holding the baby. She followed up with a closeup photo of her baby on Dec. 28.

The birth came one month after Jackson announced her pregnancy in a photoshoot with People.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she said in a statement.

The Jessie star kept a low profile throughout most of her pregnancy, waiting until she was close to delivery to make an official announcement. She has since spoken openly about her commitment to being a positive role model for her fans.

“It’s very important for me to put out the right message, be positive at all times, and give my fans great advice,” she said in February 2023. “Let them know that anything that they want to do in life, they can achieve it.”

Best known for her role as Zuri Ross on the Disney series Jessie and its spinoff Bunk’d, Jackson published her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback in 2019 and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

She also starred in the film Man in the White Van, which was released last month.

