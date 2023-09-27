Slutty Vegan To Open Permanent Location At Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Slutty Vegan continues its rapid expansion with a new permanent location coming to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

On Monday, September 25, the Atlanta-based vegan burger chain announced its new brick-and-mortar location at the world’s busiest airport, 11 Alive reports. Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole-Hayes took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the “iconic” news in a video post filmed at the bustling airport.

“Slutty Vegan will be a PERMANENT LOCATION in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! WE JUST WON THE BID!! ✈️,’ Cole wrote.

“Y’all, this is the busiest airport in America, and my restaurant will be there! .”

Cole-Hayes received support from her followers including her husband Derrick Hayes who reminded his wife that “God has a special hand on you ✈️.”

“Yassssssssss. Congratulations!!!! I’ll be there. What terminal?!?” asked MC Lyte.

“My God is awesome! He is always giving you blessings on top blessings! Love it ♥️,” added someone else.

Now a Slutty Vegan will have a presence in Concourse B of the airport. The vegan fast food joint’s new location at Hartsfield-Jackson is part of the airport’s efforts to renovate its retail experience for travelers as part of the ATL Skypointe Reimagined initiative.

At the start of the summer, the airport officials teased the new businesses that would be coming to concourses B, C, E, and F. Now we can know that Slutty Vegan is among the new additions. More concessions are expected to open this fall.

Meanwhile, Slutty Vegan is fresh off the heels of opening its 13th location at Spelman College. The chain operates locations in and throughout Georgia along with new outposts coming to Columbus, Harlem, NY, and Washington, DC.

Last year, Slutty Vegan secured $25 million in Series A funding with some coming from Danny Meyer, who successfully scaled the fast-food concept Shake Shack, via Veg News. Along with Slutty Vegan, Cole-Hayes opened a sister restaurant Bar Vegan and launched vegan CBD gummies with other plant-based products.

