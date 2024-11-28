News by Kandiss Edwards Slutty Vegan Is Searching For A New President Slutty Vegan wants its next president to be an innovator.







The Slutty Vegan is looking for a new face to run its empire, according to the vegan restaurant’s Instagram.

The chain is seeking a candidate to take over the top lead position. The first president of the establishment, Jason Crain, was hired in 2022. According to LinkedIn, Crain left the position in March 2024. The solicitation for applicants cites the need for an eclectic candidate with understanding, 10 years of experience and a creative disposition that looks towards the future.

“This isn’t just a job….it’s a movement. If you’re a visionary leader passionate about innovation and the strategic chops to grow a brand with purpose, we want YOU.” The post continues, “As the President of Slutty Vegan, you’ll be the driving force behind our operations, growth, and impact. You’ll work directly with our CEO to shape the future of the brand.”

The Slutty Vegan’s CEO and founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, has been working hard to build both the Slutty Vegan brand along with her personal brand. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Cole Hayes’s recent appointment as REVOLT’s Creative Visionary In Residence. In a press release, the 36-year-old entrepreneur spoke about what she hopes to contribute to Black culture during her residency.

“As someone deeply committed to challenging norms and amplifying Black voices, this is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded creatives and bring dynamic projects to life. Together, we will continue pushing boundaries, inspiring change, and shaping the cultural landscape for generations to come.”

Since opening the flagship Slutty Vegan restaurant in 2018, Cole Hayes has been steadily scaling her empire. The restaurant boasts 11 locations across the South and East U.S. She is the author of I Hope You Fail and consistently engages in philanthropic endeavors through The Pinky Cole Foundation.

RELATED CONTENT: Slutty Vegan’s PVegan’sle Hayes To Join Revolt As Creative Visionary In Residence