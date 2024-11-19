Business by Kandiss Edwards This Black Woman CEO Lifts Up Small Businesses Amid DEI Attacks Robichaux started "Chief of Minds" to help support Black business.







Chief of Minds, a human resource strategy firm, is working to help Black entrepreneurs streamline their operations and reach peak efficiency to help sustain longevity.

Established in 2014, “Chief of Minds” is making a mark in the human resources sector. CEO and Founder Lakeisha Robichaux is working to help businesses strategize their way to success — even in a hostile corporate landscape.

Robichaux’s focus is to “alleviate workloads, optimize HR functions, and minimize cost.” The CEO is seasoned; she honed her skills in business optimization, working with companies such as CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corporation, and Loyola University.

The founder serves as president of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, helping to navigate the trials of small business owners in the capital of Louisiana.

As president, Robichaux provides networking opportunities, training, and information to help Baton Rouge entrepreneurs build profitable and sustainable businesses.

Robichaux’s work through “Chief of Minds” is more important than ever, as legislative attacks on DEI have been successful in recent years, leaving multiple minority demographics vulnerable. Black entrepreneurs need to prepare for the barriers that may arise now that the legal protections, plans, and incentives for minorities are being slowly stripped away.

Her work emphasizes a thoughtful approach to efficiency and employee relations. Studies have shown that employees are burning out quicker than in generations past. A stringent work environment and heavy workloads are factors in decreasing productivity, which in turn decreases companies’ bottom line. However, there is a way for a company to lead with compassion while maintaining high standards for employees’ performance and production.

She believes “Having a genuine concern for others and expressing empathy creates a positive work environment and improves team performance.”

Robichaux and “Chief of Minds” are ready to guide companies during the next four years of Donald Trump’s presidency. A conservative House of Representatives and Senate may mean a reduction in programs geared toward supporting small businesses. In order to thrive, companies will need to take stock. Evaluating HR practices is a great first step.

