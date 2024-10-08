Flavor Flav Swaps Oversized Clock For Oversized Popcorn Kennel In New Smartfood Promo

Flavor Flav is proving that getting older doesn’t prevent you from getting things “poppin.”

Smartfood Popcorn has announced a partnership with the “911 Is a Joke” rapper and Public Enemy hypeman extraordinaire with its latest campaign, “Flavor You Can Feel Good About,” which re-introduces Smartfood Popcorn’s lineup of light-textured, air-popped flavors.

“Everyone knows I’m all about spreading positive vibes and bringing my signature flavor everywhere I go, which is why there’s no one better suited for the job of Flavor Genie than ya booyyyeeee,” said Flavor Flav in a written statement. “I’ve loved Smartfood Popcorn for years, so I’m excited to be the unofficial Hype Man for snackers, dropping words of wisdom and positivity every time a bag of the flavorful snack is opened.”

To fall in line with the promotion, Flavor Flav has swapped out his iconic oversized timepiece with an oversized popcorn kernel, the Pop Clock.

There are several flavors the company is pushing with the help of Flavor Flav.

White Cheddar: The original

The original Movie Theater Butter : Popcorn coated in golden butter flavor.

: Popcorn coated in golden butter flavor. Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn: Sweet and salty flavors that balance sweet and salty desires.

Sweet and salty flavors that balance sweet and salty desires. Doritos Nacho Cheese : Air-popped popcorn with Doritos Nacho Cheese-flavored seasoning.

: Air-popped popcorn with Doritos Nacho Cheese-flavored seasoning. Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar: Air-popped popcorn tossed in the flavors of white cheddar cheese and plenty of heat.

“Smartfood is dedicated to providing popcorn lovers with delicious snacking options that they can feel good about, and we’re proud to have cracked the magical balance of light texture and bold flavor desired by snackers across the nation,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo. “We’re excited to bring more joy to snack time, both through our five delicious flavor variations and our out-of-the-box partnership with the king of flavor himself, Flavor Flav.”

RELATED CONTENT: Flavor Flav Auctions Trademark Clock to Combat Racism