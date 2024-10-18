News by Kandiss Edwards Trial Date Set For Baltimore Officer Accused Of Overtime Fraud Smith is accused of vacationing while on the clock.







A trial date has been set for Lawrence Smith, a Baltimore City Schools police officer accused of fraud and tax violations. Smith will appear in court on May 12, 2025.

After an investigation by Fox 45’s investigative unit, Baltimore Project, Smith was charged with defrauding Baltimore public schools of $215,000 in fake overtime pay.

The school officer is accused of filling out overtime slips while he does off-the-clock activities.

Fox 45 obtained 857 overtime reports filed by Smith. The organization cross-referenced the overtime logs with Smith’s social media activity.

The organization found, “Facebook Live videos that show Smith driving a boat on the Chesapeake Bay, coaching football, or on vacation.”

The times and dates of Smith’s alleged overtime during COVID-19 sparked questions about the validity of timesheets.

“In analyzing Smith’s overtime forms, Project Baltimore found periods where he claimed to be working on average nearly 13 hours a day, seven days a week, for 42 straight days.”

The officer is a 21-year veteran and a well-known pillar in the community. He has led Baltimore Schools to eight State Championship wins. On one occasion, he can be seen hoisting a championship trophy next to City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and Mayor Brandon Scott.

The initial interest in Smith’s pay resulted from an alleged FBI investigation in Sept. 2023.

A perusal of Smith’s social media led to the discovery of overlapping events.

“Overtime form dated September 2, 2021, Smith says he was working a ‘homicide investigation’ from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 that evening. But at 6:54 that night, he went live on Facebook during at a photo shoot with his football team. The video lasted about 19 minutes and ended at 7:13 p.m. Smith even turned the camera, showing himself in the gym, as he was logging overtime hours for a homicide investigation.”

Seeking clarity, the Baltimore Project contacted Smith but received no answer; however, the investigative unit spoke with the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Union President Clyde Boatwright.

Boatwright spoke highly of Smith and his work ethic.

“What I would say about Detective Smith is this: he is a unicorn in our police department.” He continued, “He is one of one. He has a responsibility that no one else in our department has.”

In light of the trial date, the FOP Union is no longer commenting on the case.

