Smokey Robinson And Halle Bailey Set To Host NBC Holiday Special 'A Motown Christmas'







Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey are joining forces to host NBC’s holiday special, A Motown Christmas, featuring a star-studded lineup.

The two-hour special will feature Motown icons like Robinson and current stars like Bailey, performing more than 25 of the label’s classic hits alongside holiday favorites, Billboard reported. The holiday special will treat viewers to performances by Motown legends like Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson. Contemporary artists, including Bailey, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, MGK, October London, and Pentatonix, will also take the stage.

Among the special’s musical highlights include chart-topping Motown classics like “My Girl,” “Tears of a Clown,” and “ABC”; and tributes to the legendary label’s icons like Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. Additional performances include a fresh rendition of “Last Christmas” by MGK; a salute to Motown founder Berry Gordy led by Andra Day; and an exclusive performance from the Broadway cast of MJ the Musical.

“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last six decades,” NBCUniversal Entertainment’s executive VP of live events & specials Jen Neal said in a statement. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.”

A Motown Christmas is executive produced by actress, director, and choreographer Debbie Allen, former Motown Productions president Suzanne de Passe, and Madison Jones of De Passe Jones Entertainment. The telecast is produced by SpringHill, with Rickey Minor serving as musical director.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the saddle with Motown and Suzanne de Passe to bring to the world this much-needed holiday family special,” Allen said. “The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!”

“We’re excited to usher in the holiday spirit by bringing nostalgic performances and fresh renditions of Motown hits to homes across the world,” SpringHill CCO Jamal Henderson added.

A Motown Christmas follows in the footsteps of two previous Motown specials — Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, and Motown Returns to the Apollo—both of which received Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music or Comedy Program.



