News by Kandiss Edwards Smokey Robinson Slapped With Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit “These plaintiffs are part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity," Robinson's attorneys said in a statement.







Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by a new Jane and John Doe.

This suit was filed by the anonymous plaintiffs alleges that Robinson exposed his genitals while John Doe worked for him, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

John also alleged Robinson walked around in his underwear openly fondling himself as John detailed and cleaned Robinson’s vehicles.

His employment began in 2013. The harassment began early and escalated over the years. In 2022, Robinson allegedly attempted to forcefully make John Doe rub his genitalia. He quit shortly thereafter. In the new lawsuit, Jane Doe says Robinson attempted to do the same with her.

“These plaintiffs are part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” Robinson’s attorneys said in a statement.

The attorneys are requesting full disclosure of the identities of each plaintiff. Additionally, they are seeking access to all depositions and evidence held by the opposition.

“This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations.”

Though Robinson said he is “appalled” at the allegations, the Cruisin crooner has been mostly silent. He has yet to speak at length publicly on the matter. The 85-year-old has filed a $500 million defamation and elder abuse lawsuit against the first group of plaintiffs.

In the filings, both Smokey and his wife, Frances, claim the anonymous women, his housekeepers, associated with the first lawsuit made “gratuitous and slanderous allegations,” which are false, Independent reported. They say they treated their employees as “extended family” and provided photos and text messages of the women spending holidays and vacations with them. The Robinsons also claimed they helped the women with personal issues and included them in their vacations.

A pretrial hearing on the most recent will be held on January 6, 2026. A trial date for the housekeepers’ case, which was revealed in May, is set for October 2027.

