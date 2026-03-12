News by Kandiss Edwards Snoop Dogg And Rap Snacks Drop 3 Health-Conscious Chip Flavors The launch signals a strategic shift for Rap Snacks.







Rap and overall entertainment icon Snoop Dogg and entrepreneur James Lindsay have launched a new line of health-conscious kettle chips at Costco. This marks the first time their hip-hop driven snack brands have entered the larger warehouse retail market.

The collaboration features the Snoop Box, a 36-count variety pack produced through a partnership between Rap Snacks and Lindsay’s “better-for-you” label, Do The Right Thing. The product debuted March 9 at Costco locations across six states, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska.

“I joined Rap Snacks because it represents culture, ownership, and community,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “With Do The Right Thing, we’re showing the youth that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or authenticity to make better choices. We’re giving our communities options that still hit on taste, speak to our language, and support a healthier lifestyle.”

The variety pack includes three distinct flavors: Maple BBQ, Sour Cream, Cheddar & Ranch, and a signature blend called “All In,” which combines salt and vinegar, cheddar, barbecue, onion, and garlic.

The launch signals a strategic shift for Rap Snacks, a brand known for its deep ties to hip-hop culture and specialty retail. By partnering with a major warehouse club, the company will hopefully scale its reach while marketing cleaner ingredients. The chips are cooked in 100% avocado oil and are marketed as being free of gluten, GMOs, and artificial colors.

James Lindsay, who serves as the founder and CEO of both brands, said the move into Costco was designed to bring the brand’s mission to a mainstream audience. He noted that the partnership with Snoop Dogg felt natural, given the rapper’s long history with the Rap Snacks family.

While the initial rollout is limited to the Pacific Northwest and select Western states, the company indicated that a national expansion is anticipated. Rap Snacks currently maintains a presence in more than 40,000 retail locations nationwide through various partnerships.

