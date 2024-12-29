Sports by Daniel Johnson Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: A Historic First With Rapper’s Gin And Juice Brand As Presenting Sponsor During the game at the University of Arizona's Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Snoop was a fixture in nearly every aspect of the game's presentation.







The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop is the official title of the bowl game formerly known simply as the Arizona Bowl, which was played on Dec. 28 and is the first bowl game presented by an alcoholic beverage or that has an alcoholic beverage as a presenting sponsor.

According to The Coloradoan, rules around which entities could promote bowl games used to be under a more strict set of guidelines, but those guidelines were removed entirely in 2022, allowing for a broader range of advertising partnerships.

In a press release announcing the multi-year sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl in May, Snoop Dogg alluded to his involvement in the Snoop Youth Football League and his love of the game of football.

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” Snoop said in the release. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

Snoop Dogg’s transformed public persona from a gangsta rap artist to a beloved elder statesman who has become America’s favorite pitchman.

Before kickoff, Snoop caught passes from the University of Miami at Ohio’s equipment manager and stopped by a tailgate where he had a few sips of his Gin & Juice drink.

Snoop headed back in the stadium to perform the coin toss ahead of kickoff, which the crowd loved, judging from their roaring applause for the rapper. Following the kickoff, he went to Colorado State’s sidelines where he put on a coach headset and called a few plays.

Later he joined the broadcast booth and succinctly summed up his appeal with America in general, remarking in the play by play booth, “This is a seven-day-a-week thing with me, man,” Snoop said. “I guess I’m the people’s champ because I love the people as much as they love me.”

After this, Snoop went down to the field and interviewed Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin at halftime, climbed the bandstand, where he led both schools bands as they performed medleys of some of his hit songs. Snoop then went back into the booth, where he remained for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

After the clock hit triple zeroes, Snoop closed out the bowl game’s festivities by handing out the Arizona Bowl trophy near the victorious Miami (Ohio) football team on a makeshift stage after driving out a light green lowrider styled Chevy Impala complete with gold rims and accent trim.

Snoop also handed out gold chains to the players and took pictures with some of them before security whisked him out of the stadium.

Snoop thanked the fans who gathered at the stadium for welcoming him, and if the rest of their partnership goes like year one, the Arizona Bowl might turn into the can’t-miss bowl game for players, fans, and broadcast networks alike.

