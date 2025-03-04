Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Snoop Dogg To Move Death Row Catalog To Tune.FM’s Music Streaming Platform Web3 As part of his partnership with Tune.FM, Snoop Dogg is transferring most of his catalog to the platform's Web3 ecosystem.







Snoop Dogg is moving his Death Row catalog as part of his new partnership with Tune.FM’s music streaming platform Web3.

The rapper, entrepreneur, and global superstar has been named the face of Web3, marking the start of the partnership with ta new single, “Spaceship Party,” on the platform, Billboard reports. Snoop Dogg will also move a bulk of his music catalog to the platform, including recordings under Death Row Records.

“I don’t f**k with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM,” Snoop said in a statement.

Tune.FM has a decentralized model that prioritizes transparency, security, and fairness for artists through blockchain technology. Web3 uses a cryptocurrency called JAM that offers instant micropayments per second streamed, unlike traditional services.

Users don’t need to have any blockchain knowledge to sign up and start streaming on the platform. Upon joining, users receive A JAM wallet to spend JAM tokens on streaming, tipping artists, and unlocking exclusive content. Snoop Dogg reportedly decided to partner with Tune.FM after connecting with the founder/CEO Andrew Antar at the Crypto Ball during weekend events ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg as the face of Tune.FM,” Antar said. “Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together.”

The partnership goes even further than the Web3 platform as Antar, a classically trained musician, also plays violin on “Spaceship Party.” Snoop Dogg will host exclusive fan experiences and giveaways, such as private events at his home and VIP prize tiers.

The platform will also integrate Tune.FM into live events and concerts, offering artist-fan interactions. Exclusive collectibles will also be available in the platform’s marketplace.

Also, Tune.FM remains in talks with major music distributors like Universal and Sony to bring more exclusive content to the platform.

“Tune.FM operates under non-exclusive licensing agreements, enabling us to unlock new revenue streams for under-monetized catalogs and artist IP on both our streaming platform and marketplace,” a spokesperson said. “We can share that major distributors and labels are increasingly coming on board to upload catalogs that have long been under-monetized.”

