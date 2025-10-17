Snoop Dogg Embraces Gay Couples In ‘Doggyland’ Kid Series, ‘Love Is Love’

Snoop Dogg seems to be addressing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over his comments about gay couples in children’s content by highlighting diverse families on his kids’ show, Doggyland.

On Oct. 16, Doggyland debuted a new song, “Love is Love,” featuring The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate, who voices the character Zippy. In the track, Snoop’s animated dog character, Bow Wizzle, raps about the beauty of love and the many forms a family can take, with the music video showing Bow Wizzle giving high fives to same sex couples and their kids.

“This one’s for ALL PARENTS out there! We see you, we love you & we celebrate YOU,” Doggyland captioned a promotional video.

The hip-hop mogul expanded his message by partnering with Beloate and GLAAD for Spirit Day, a day dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth. He discussed his support for gay couples and how the new song helps him engage with the community and celebrate diverse family dynamics.

“Love is a record that my kids program, Doggyland, presented me,” Snoop shared. “The song it’s teaching love is love. It’s teaching parenthood. It’s teaching the situations that kids and the world is going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, melody, and I’m just trying to get more understanding clarity on how we live and the way we live.”

Featuring Beloate, an LGBTQ+ artist, reinforces the song’s message of inclusivity and helps teach children about the diversity of family dynamics.

“And I felt like this music is a beautiful, you know, bridge to bringing understanding,” Snoop explained. “This is a program that we’ve been doing for years, where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about. So, now, hopefully we can help answer these questions, and you know, help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love.”

The song’s release comes after Snoop faced backlash in August for comments he made about taking his grandkids to see Lightyear in 2022, which included a scene of two women kissing and raising a child together. While Snoop did not issue a direct statement addressing the criticism, he appears to be responding through his Doggyland series.

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is,” Snoop told Beloate. “Being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.”

