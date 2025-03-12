Snoop Dogg Has A Modest Real Estate Portfolio Of Smart Investments

Snoop Dogg stays focused on business, not bragging. With over three decades of success, his early real estate investments have brought him significant profits.

The Death Row Records cofounder-turned-owner holds a modest real estate portfolio across Southern California and Georgia. While not as expansive as Jay-Z or Rick Ross’s, his investments showcase the value of smart early decisions.

As his rap career took off, Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, made his first real estate investment in 1994, purchasing a 3,700-square-foot mini-mansion in Claremont, California, for $600,000, according to Elle Decor. The “What’s My Name” rapper gave fans a glimpse of the home on MTV News in 1996 and later on Season 1 of MTV Cribs in 2000 before selling it in 2007 for $1.83 million—securing a major profit from his early ’90s investment.

Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach native, expanded his real estate portfolio in 1998 with the purchase of a second home in Southern California. Located in the gated Diamond Bar community just outside Los Angeles, the 3,808-square-foot luxury residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, and a hot tub.

He bought the property for $720,000, according to Velvet Ropes, and has called it home for over 20 years. In 2018, Snoop sued a contractor over subpar renovation work, hinting at his plans to stay at home for the foreseeable future. However, if he ever decides to sell, he’s likely to see a significant return on his investment.

Snoop Dogg told GQ that he feels most creative at his Inglewood, California, compound dubbed the Beach City Music Complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility, whose purchase date and price remain undisclosed, features multiple recording studios, video editing suites, the rapper’s collection of classic and modern cars, game rooms, and a radio broadcast studio.

Last year, it was reported that Snoop Dogg was selling a home in Douglasville, Georgia, that he purchased in 2021 for $458,000, about $40,000 below the asking price. The one-acre property boasts a red-brick exterior and an interior with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Listed for $575,000, the home is currently under contract.

In addition to his four LA homes and Georgia property, Snoop Dogg also reportedly owns a home in Eastvale, California, along with two properties in Rancho Cucamonga.

