Gin & Juice, Upgraded: Snoop Dogg Unveils His Signature Tonic Line

Rap mogul Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus has recently introduced his latest hemp concoction, Iconic Tonics.

The “Doggfather” connected with Harmony Craft Beverages in a strategic partnership to release an adult beverage. The hemp-infused product is being described as a premium functional beverage aimed at redefining adult beverage alternatives.

“I’ve always been about innovation, and functional beverages are the next frontier,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “People want drinks that do more than just taste good – they want benefits, and they want choices. Harmony Craft Beverages has been pioneering this movement, and together now as Iconic Tonics, we’re bringing something fresh to the table. This is more than a brand – it’s a lifestyle.”

The brand starts with five different varieties: Lifeblood by Love Yer Brain (co-created with Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips), Klaus, Malus, Herbaceé, and Lift.

The two brands will work together to make the company successful by combining Harmony Craft Beverages’ expertise in functional beverages, innovation, brand development, marketing, and strategy with Snoop’s global influence, appeal, and presence.

Consumers can purchase Iconic Tonics online and at national retailers like Total Wine & More, regional partners like Woodman’s Markets, and local platforms like DoorDash.

“We’re building a platform that’s bigger than any one brand,” said Evan Eneman, Co-Founder and CEO of Iconic Tonics. “Consumers are moving beyond traditional alcohol and sugar-laden beverages – they want function, flavor, and experience. With Snoop’s cultural reach and our proven ability to develop and launch groundbreaking drinks, we’re setting the stage for the next evolution in beverages. We’re thrilled to have Snoop Dogg as an investor and partner. Snoop’s vision for the cannabis industry aligns perfectly with our mission to create positive change with our functional beverages.”

This is the latest business venture that the “Gin & Juice” recording artist has announced after stating that he is taking his Death Row catalog over to Tune.FM’s music streaming platform Web3.

