Snoop Dogg Settles Lawsuit With Session Musician Regarding Tracks On 2022 Album

Calvin Broadus Jr., AKA Snoop Dogg, was sued for failing to get permission to use some music from a studio musician for his 2022 album, BODR, but the two sides have reached a settlement in the legal dispute.

According to Billboard, a joint motion was filed on June 24 in a Los Angeles courthouse by Snoop and session musician Trevor Lawrence Jr., stating that both sides wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in 2024. Lawrence initially accused the Gin & Juice recording artist of failing to license two backing tracks that were recorded and used on the 2022 project, BODR.

This filing was made after both parties stated in a previous court filing that they had settled with the help of a mediator back in April. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

Lawrence’s attorney, Frank Trechsel, told the media outlet that he can’t discuss the settlement but said, “Our client is happy to have resolved the dispute.”

The musician accused Snoop and the label he owns and records for, Death Row Records. He stated that the music used wasn’t cleared for the songs “Pop Pop” and “Get This D**k.”

He claimed that the two backing tracks were given to Snoop “on spec” and in 2020 to “experiment” with in the studio. Snoop was allegedly told that he would have to license the tracks if he decided to use them on the project. However, two years later, when the album was released, a licensing agreement was never made between the musician and the Long Beach rapper.

In the lawsuit, Lawrence even states that the two songs were also sold as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which purportedly made tens of millions of dollars in profits.

Snoop denied any wrongdoing and stated that Lawrence was paid a producer fee of $20,000. Once that check was cashed, attorneys for Snoop said that solidified the deal made between the parties.

In a December court filing, Snoop’s attorney stated, “If Lawrence is entitled to any monies from defendants, it is the agreed-upon producer royalties offset against the $20,000 that he was already paid.”

The trial was set to begin in September before the parties announced the settlement.

