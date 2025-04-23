Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Social Change Fund United Announces Los Angeles Initiative To Help Small Businesses The initiative, co-founded by Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul, has announced a collaborative effort with Stackwell and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation (NBPA Foundation)







The Social Change Fund United (SCFU), an initiative co-founded by two NBA Hall of Famers, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, and a future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, announced a collaborative effort with fintech platform Stackwell and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation (NBPA Foundation).

The SCFU Visionary Ventures Program was initiated to help small businesses in Los Angeles succeed in historically under-resourced communities. It will begin in the LA area, with plans to expand nationwide.

“The Visionary Ventures Program represents our commitment to creating change in underserved communities,” said Anthony, Paul, and Wade in a joint written statement. “By partnering with Stackwell, we’re offering holistic financial education and development resources to help businesses thrive, particularly during these challenging times as our community works to rebuild from the wildfires.”

This is the first time SCFU has partnered with a fintech platform and will utilize Stackwell’s track to assist businesses in achieving long-term financial stability. The Visionary Ventures Program is supported by NBA players CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton and WNBA stars Natasha Cloud and Candace Parker. An executive team comprised of Creative Arts Agency (CAA) executives Callie Curry and Hillary Thomas serves on the advisory board.

Small businesses in Los Angeles can download the Stackwell App and visit the Community Hub to learn more about eligibility requirements.

Trevor Rozier-Byrd, founder and CEO of Stackwell, said, “This is a critical moment for LA. When we show up for LA small business owners, they can show up for their community. That’s why we’ve teamed up with SCFU and the NBPA to launch Visionary Ventures. We’ve built this program using Stackwell’s program-building playbook, which has proven to drive incredible results. We’re so excited to work with our partners because they share our passion for supporting communities through the power of investing.”

