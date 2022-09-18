Snoop Dogg Unveils First Sparkling Wine, Augmented Reality Experience With 19 Crimes

Pop it like it’s hot!

The hip-hop legend continues to make big moves in worlds that transcend music. Snoop Dogg launched his newest addition to the 19 Crimes brand on Thursday, Snoop Cali Gold, with a brand new experience that’s changing the game.

Each bottle of the sparkling wine comes equipped with a very own QR code that allows users to experience a Snoop concert through immersive online Augmented Reality. After scanning the code with a mobile device on the gold-foiled edition, D-o-double-g comes to life. Fans will have a chance to witness an intimate show of the iconic Who Am I (What’s My Name)? from the classic 1993 album Doggystyle to go along with the bottle poppin.

“We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection,” said the West Coast icon, per a press release. “This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!”

The wine exudes floral and citrus notes, notably lemon and green apple, along with nutty undertones that conclude with a crisp finish.

John Wardley, global vice president of the 19 Crimes franchise additionally shared his delight in the announcement, “We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes. It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali lineup.”

Snoop Cali Gold follows the immense success of his red blend Snoop Cali Red and his rosé offering Cali Rose.

The very first sparkling wine in 19 Crime’s roster, Snoop Cali Gold is now available online and at retailers at $17.99 a bottle.