How To Become A Professional Blunt Roller To The Stars Like Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has never made his love for cannabis a secret. The hip-hop superstar is known for staying high all the time, and has songs and movies to prove it!

During a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Snoop opened up about the full-time, salaried blunt and joint roller he hired to fulfill his desire for a consistent supply of pre-rolled blunts and joints daily. He even adjusted the salary to meet the growing inflation.

Last year, Ranagade PerRana came forward and revealed herself as Snoop’s professional joint rolling technician. Earning over $50,000 while working for Uncle Snoop at the time, Rana now estimates she’s rolled nearly half a million joints thus far for various A-list clients like Rihanna, Kid Cudi, J.R. Smith, Elon Musk, and countless others.

Rana secured her previous gig with Snoop in a “roll-off” between her, a Venezuelan cigar roller, and Snoop Dogg’s sound engineer and has been able to build a successful and lucrative business and brand for herself. Aside from her full-time gig rolling blunts for Hollywood’s elite, Rana launched a “Blunt Bar” business that supplies high-end events with carefully-crafted smokables, Leafly reports.

Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE while celebrating 4/20 at Jimmy John’s in Long Beach, CA, by teaching enthusiasts how to roll with limited-edition JJ’s rolling papers, Rana dished on the three crucial skill sets needed to become a professional joint roller.

“First of all, you would have to understand the art of smoking,” Rana told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I would say that’s first and foremost because you would have to understand what your client requires of you. In the same way, if you were to be a chef and dealt with someone that had, God, forbid, like Celiac disease, you would need to understand everywhere gluten is. I think you have to know the fine art of smoking first of all.”

“I would say the other skill you have to have would be to work hard. And that is truly a skill,” she continued.

“The skill to show up and show out and not take shortcuts, that’s a real fu*king skill to have. So I have that skill. I go hard. Sleep is not something I need. Rest is for the dead. Lazy is the cousin of death. Stupid is his brother. And lying is how he ends up out of here. So, for me, I show up, I show out.”

The last skill you need, according to Rana, who describes herself as a “premier blunt roller of the planet,” stems from your upbringing and the support system you keep. The Iranian-born rolling technician believes keeping good people around could be vital in crafting pristine joints.

“I would say the third skill is you would have to be player like Ranagade ParRana,” she boasted. “You’d have to have the parents I have maybe (a nod to her father Hamid and mom Fatima.).”

“You’d have to have the same journey I had,” she added. “I don’t know. But I would say hard work and fu*king determination is what got me here for sure.”

Rolling joints full-time could sound like a dream job to some. Salaries for the gig might not pay as high as Snoop Dogg once paid Rana. But according to ZipRecruiter, starting salaries could range from $13 to $37 an hour and, of course, depends on whether or not you reside in a state where it’s legal.

For those interested in becoming professional rolling technicians, Rana encourages you to test, explore, and do your homework.

“I would say do your research and then just try to get in where you fit in in life,” she said.

“I think life is about finding a place for yourself, finding a home, finding a path. So, if you want to get involved in certain businesses, you got to do your due diligence.”

“I think you have to figure out how the whole game works, how the setup is, who does what, what the laws are, where you live, where you’re from,” she continued. “All those things matter because you don’t want to play yourself.”