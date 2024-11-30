News by Kandiss Edwards Retirees Reveal Mistakes That Forced Them Back To The Workplace Retirees talk about the mistakes that led them back to the workplace.







Business Insider talked with over 1,700 retirees to find out how they’ve navigated retirement. Each story presents a different error made by the retirees and highlights the contradictory nature of retirement planning. Though the retirees run the gamut in terms of socioeconomic status, one thing is clear: social security is not enough to survive and retiring early did not work in their favor.

Social security is adjusted, yearly, due to cost of living, yet the increase is dependent on the state of the economy. The better the economy the less of a COLA increase is received, according to CNET.

“The 2.5% increase in 2025 is smaller than 2024’s 3.2% boost and 2023’s 8.7% jump and is an indication that inflation is cooling.”

Kathleen Rudd retired from her job and opted for early social security. The decision is costing her $400/month. The early retirement seemed manageable. With $40,000 in savings, Rudd believed she could take care of her finances and enjoy her life. Faced with the reality, she must sell one of her properties to garner additional income, Rudd wishes she would have continued to work.

“I never should have left that job, and I should have stayed working,” she said.



An unnamed Atlanta resident is another retiree that regrets the early cashout on social security. Claiming her benefits 5 years early she only receives $936 monthly. The payment is not enough to sustain her basic cost of living or the mounting medical bills. The Atlantan did not think through the health issues older age would present. As a result, she, like Rudd, went back into the workforce and does not foresee being able to retire truly.

“If only someone had just said, do not take Social Security early, do not invest your money this way,” Sharon said. “If I had somebody who would have just really directed me, maybe I wouldn’t be in this horrible situation because, by 2030, I easily will run out of money.”

The IRS estimates that most retirees should save enough to receive 80% of their yearly salary during retirement. The key is to start as early as possible. If that is not an option start today.

The IRS lists 4 stages of setting up a retirement plan. The process can be executed with little, but the more you put in — barring any extreme changes in the market — the more you get out.

Stage 1

Choose a plan that fits your needs. Consider how much money is needed to maintain your current socioeconomic position. Think about if downsizing in retirement is an option. If it is an option, have a plan prepared to transition quickly and at minimal cost. Also consider how much time you have until retirement. If your retirement planning has begun late, you may not have as many options as a younger investor.

Stage 2

Solidify your plan. The first step to solidifying a plan is writing it down. Arranging a trust will help protect some of your assets in retirement. Create a medical savings account to help ease the cost of care in older age. Decide on a system to keep track of your assets and update your trust and retirement portfolio.

Stage 3

Manage your trust and its individual components. A home, 401k, IRA vehicles and many more assets can be added to a trust. Keeping track of tax laws and benefits and making sure those changes reflect in your trust is a must. Depending on your age there may be an exemption for property taxes. Filing the proper paperwork and updating your trust to reflect relevant changes in the law or tax codes change can save you in retirement.

Stage 4

Execute. If your health is good, retirement can last up to 30 years. Adhering to a plan that maps out the years is integral to remaining solvent. Having a hobby that can generate extra income is a plus, but if the hobby is not by choice then you’ve just rejoined the workforce.

The goal is to rest with little stress. Business Insiders interviewees stated more than just early social security as their retirement downfall. One retiree who is also back in the workforce overspent when she retired with abundant resources. Another, took a hit in the stock market and became fearful of investing.

Researching the different retirement options. Taking advantage of employer matches and contributions and sticking to a plan can help.

