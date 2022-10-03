Beyonce Praises Sister Solange After Historic Debut Scoring New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala

Talent runs deep in the Knowles family.

Last week, Solange scored an original composition for the New York City Ballet (NYCB), becoming the second Black woman to do so, CBS News reports.

Ballerinas tied up their point shoes to perform in a special one-night-only program.

The Gala, conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sept. 28, at the David H. Koch Theater, where Knowles’ piece premiered as one of three ballets at the event that was a mélange of design, music, and choreography.

According to Vogue, NYCB’s evening of repertoire included Knowles’ 30-minute score, entitled “Play Time,” which was composed of heavy brass and strings that created the singer’s first-ever composition for the ballet.

“This evening has been in the works for a long time now. The process of composing for the ballet was an inspiring journey for me,” Knowles told Vogue.

“Exploring this form of expression and now getting to share it with my friends and loved ones tonight has been incredibly rewarding. It’s certainly a celebratory evening.”

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Knowles is the first Black woman commissioned to score music for the NYCB, and the singer’s piece was an artistic contribution to the evening, along with compositions for two other ballets that premiered that night by James Blake and Samuel Barber.

Knowles’ vibrant piece, following George Balanchine’s Symphony in C, revealed dancers in boxy tutus with exaggerated shoulders and head-to-toe Swarovski crystal detailing.

All that glittered was not gold during the premiere of Gianna Reisen's Play Time—but it was all @PalomoSpain. See the @swarovski-encrusted designs refract over @solangeknowles' first ballet score beginning this Saturday on the Classic NYCB II program: https://t.co/67Hzlnbdn6 pic.twitter.com/ePasoQ8klb — nycballet (@nycballet) September 29, 2022

In a clip posted by the NYCB on Twitter, the dancers are seen gliding around the stage to music phrases that shift between dynamics. Essence says the formation reflects the Cranes In The Sky video treatment, while one section showcases a physical intimacy between two dancers that attempt togetherness as they lure and repel one another through push and pull movements.

The musicians collaborated with designer Alejandro Gomez Paloma and 23-year-old choreographer, Gianna Reisen, to showcase the present and future of art.

Knowles’ sister, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, both attended.

Beyoncé congratulated her sister on Instagram: “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one…The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

Beyoncé added, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

The show must go on and will run Oct. 1, 8, 11, 16, and in May 2023 at Lincoln Center.