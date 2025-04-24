Solange Knowles Brings ‘Eldorado Ballroom’ Series Home to Houston

Grammy-winning artist Solange Knowles will return to her hometown with “Eldorado Ballroom Houston,” Performing Arts Houston announced.

The series is a multidisciplinary celebration of Black creativity that honors the legacy of Houston’s historic Eldorado Ballroom. Presented by Knowles’ Saint Heron in collaboration with Performing Arts Houston and Project Row Houses, the series will run from June 10 to June 20, 2025.

Multiple venues will host the series including Jones Hall, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the Eldorado Ballroom itself.

Knowles also announced the event on her X account.

“What it do houstonnn Eldorado Ballroom is coming homeee. @SaintHeron June 10-20, tix on sale April 22,” the post read.

what it do houstonnn

Eldorado Ballroom is coming homeee@SaintHeron June 10-20



tix on sale April 22 https://t.co/jk743BYugL pic.twitter.com/CmgHYHJUdB — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 15, 2025

The Eldorado Ballroom, located in Houston’s Third Ward, was a significant venue for Black musicians from the 1940s through the 1970s. The series aims to pay tribute to this cultural landmark while showcasing contemporary Black artists. Each of the six programs will offer a different experience, blending historical reverence with modern innovation. ​

The series will commence with On Dissonance, an evening dedicated to classical, symphonic, and operatic works by Black female composers. Composers include Julia Perry and Tania León, alongside compositions by Knowles herself.

In addition to live performances, the series will include two free screenings of Saint Heron’s film, Monuments Are Here, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The film is written by Knowles and directed by Nuotama Bodomo.

“She is so much a part of this building’s history—her creative energy has reverberated in the ballroom’s air since ‘A Seat at the Table.’ Now, she’ll be back to deepen that connection and supercharge the energy in this historic venue,” said Danielle Burns Wilson, executive director of Project Row Houses.​

Tickets for “Eldorado Ballroom Houston” are available through Performing Arts Houston. Early access is open for members, with general admission sales beginning on April 22.

