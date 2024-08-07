Solange Knowles Brings Back Popular Glassware With New Colorways

Solange Knowles is back with her popular collection of Saint Heron Glassware, but this edition boasts new colors.

Knowles’ first dip into glassware earned much acclaim, given the first drop sold out in two hours. Since debuting in June 2023, fans have begged for another release. Fortunately, Knowles obliged their request, restocking the ‘Small Matter collection.’

The glassware comes in three shapes, with the latest colors being topaz and onyx. Sold through the MoMA Design Store, buyers can purchase the goblet, wine glass, and cordial from $41 to $45. Members of the New York-based museum can take off an extra 20%, making the collection more affordable.

In its description of the products, the items are crafted from “lightweight borosilicate glass” to create their feel and shape. It further details the artistic inspiration, stating the design “draws inspiration from Brutalist architecture and geometric motifs for visual statements that foster interpretation and engagement.”

The website added, “Saint Heron strives to deepen and expand artistic interest in the contributions of Blackness to objects, arts and design. The collection continues Saint Heron’s response to our own meticulous interrogations—of space, and of self—as aesthetic-forward incarnations of intuition-led processes in small-scale object creation.”

According to Domino, Knowles first discovered her knack for the art while taking a glassblowing class in Florida. In her initial release, the handmade four-piece collection ranged from $37 to $45.

While her latest collection is exclusive to MoMa, Saint Heron has released its glassware to various stores. Another set hosting amber shades is available at Blackman Cruz, with individual pieces starting at $129.

Most of the glassware is sold out on the multidisciplinary artist’s direct website. However, those curious can learn more about Knowles’ process on the platform.

“Propelled by Saint Heron’s own musings on the voices and futures objects contain, the five-item handblown glassware line demonstrates the synthesis and tension of sentiment and physicality in our environments,” the website states. “Each piece transmutes aesthetically sensitive-yet-bold sculptural qualities and geometric motifs into visual statements that foster natural interpretation, perception, and engagement. To sit with and hold their form, weight, beauty, and force is to witness dynamic stillness in uniquely varied textures, silhouettes, color palettes, and transparency and opacity ranges.”

RELATE CONTENT: Solange Knowles Will Curate ‘Eldorado Ballroom’ Music Series at Brooklyn Academy of Music