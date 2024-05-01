by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Soulja Boy Tell Em! Rapper Offers To Buy TikTok Ahead Of Potential Ban The rapper would have to cough up roughly $100 billion to purchase the app.









Soulja Boy puts his hat in the ring to buy TikTok ahead of its potential U.S. ban. The rapper posted to X inquiring about how much the app would cost to own.

President Biden signed the new law that would grant TikTok’s owners, ByteDance, months to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S. on April 25. However, a day before its legalization, Soulja Boy voiced his frustrations about the potential ban on his X account.

I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024

“I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And y’all think it’s funny. If they do it to this app, they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the “Turn My Swag On” rapper mentioned TikTok’s X account and asked how much it would cost to take over.

How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024

The social media app did not respond publicly to his request. However, its executives have made it clear that there are no plans to sell anytime soon. Shortly after Biden signed the bill, TikTok released its statement, ensuring its American users that it intends to stay.

Our Statement on Enactment of the TikTok Ban:



This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S.… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) April 24, 2024

“This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail,” the post detailed. “The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation. This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans.”

The statement continued, “As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired.”

Furthermore, the app may be a little bit out of Soulja Boy’s budget. According to CBS News, TikTok’s assumed worth ranges around $100 billion. While Soulja Boy’s net worth is unclear, the 33-year-old faced legal trouble in 2023 that revealed his limited assets.

Regardless of Soulja Boy’s seriousness, the clock has started on TikTok to make a move and stop the ban.